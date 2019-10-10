Lieutenant Governor State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Willie Jones (D)
 
0 (0%)
Billy Nungesser (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 6:44:32 PM
Vote Total: 0

Governor State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Ralph Abraham (R)
 
0 (0%)
Oscar Dantzler (D)
 
0 (0%)
John Bel Edwards (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Gary Landrieu (IND)
 
0 (0%)
Patrick Landry (R)
 
0 (0%)
Eddie Rispone (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 6:44:32 PM
Vote Total: 0

Secretary of State State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Kyle Ardoin (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
 
0 (0%)
Thomas Kennedy, III (R)
 
0 (0%)
Amanda Jennings Smith (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Attorney General State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Ike Jackson, Jr. (D)
 
0 (0%)
Jeff Landry (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Treasurer State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Derrick Edwards (D)
 
0 (0%)
Teresa Kenny (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
John Schroder (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Agriculture Commissioner State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Marguerite Green (D)
 
0 (0%)
Charlie Greer (D)
 
0 (0%)
Mike Strain (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Peter Williams (D)
 
0 (0%)
Bradley Zaunbrecher (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Insurance Commissioner State of Louisiana

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Jim Donelon (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Tim Temple (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Amendment 1 Tax Exemption - Outer Continental Shelf

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Yes
 
0 (0%)
No
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Amendment 2 Amend Education Excellence Fund

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Yes
 
0 (0%)
No
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Amendment 3 Unconstitutional Tax Payment Remedy

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Yes
 
0 (0%)
No
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Amendment 4 Allow N.O. Property Tax Exemption

Precincts: 0 / 3934 (0% reporting)
Yes
 
0 (0%)
No
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

District Judge 21st Judicial Dist, Div. D

Precincts: 0 / 177 (0% reporting)
Brian Abels (R)
 
0 (0%)
Ernie Drake (R)
 
0 (0%)
William Dykes (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

District Judge 22nd Judicial Dist, Div. F

Precincts: 0 / 210 (0% reporting)
Harold Bartholomew, Jr. (R)
 
0 (0%)
John Keller (R)
 
0 (0%)
Julie Miramon Knight (R)
 
0 (0%)
Karen Kovach (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vincent Lobello (R)
 
0 (0%)
Laurie Pennison (R)
 
0 (0%)
Kevin Vogeltanz (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

District Judge 29th Judicial Dist, Div. C

Precincts: 0 / 44 (0% reporting)
Connie Aucoin (R)
 
0 (0%)
Corey Oubre (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Associate Justice Supreme Court 1st District

Precincts: 0 / 513 (0% reporting)
Will Crain (R)
 
0 (0%)
Richard Ducote (R)
 
0 (0%)
Hans Liljeberg (R)
 
0 (0%)
Scott Schlegel (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

BESE District 1

Precincts: 0 / 401 (0% reporting)
Marion Bonura (IND)
 
0 (0%)
Jim Garvey (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Lee Price-Barrios (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

BESE District 2

Precincts: 0 / 488 (0% reporting)
Shawon Bernard (D)
 
0 (0%)
Kira Orange Jones (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Ashonta Wyatt (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

BESE District 3

Precincts: 0 / 438 (0% reporting)
Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Janice Perea (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

BESE District 6

Precincts: 0 / 416 (0% reporting)
Vickie Tolliver Auguste (IND)
 
0 (0%)
Ciara Hart (D)
 
0 (0%)
Ronnie Morris (R)
 
0 (0%)
Gregory Spiers (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

District Judge 17th Judicial Dist, Div. C

Precincts: 0 / 73 (0% reporting)
Marla Abel (R)
 
0 (0%)
Rene Gautreaux (IND)
 
0 (0%)
Todd Joffrion (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

* indicates an incumbent