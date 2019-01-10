State Senate - 2nd District

Precincts: 0 / 120 (0% reporting)
Troy Brown (D)
 
0 (0%)
Edward Price (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 3rd District

Precincts: 0 / 98 (0% reporting)
John Bagneris (D)
 
0 (0%)
Joseph Bouie (D)
 
0 (0%)
Kathleen Doody (R)
 
0 (0%)
Brandon Gregoire (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 5th District

Precincts: 0 / 117 (0% reporting)
Allen Borne, Jr. (D)
 
0 (0%)
Karen Carter Peterson (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 6th District

Precincts: 0 / 85 (0% reporting)
Rufus Craig (LBT)
 
0 (0%)
Mack White (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 9th District

Precincts: 0 / 97 (0% reporting)
Cameron Henry, Jr. (R)
 
0 (0%)
Jon Hyers (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 10th District

Precincts: 0 / 77 (0% reporting)
Arita Lipps Bohannan (R)
 
0 (0%)
Kirk Talbot (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 11th District

Precincts: 0 / 95 (0% reporting)
Daniel Ducote (R)
 
0 (0%)
Reid Falconer (R)
 
0 (0%)
Patrick McMath (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 12th District

Precincts: 0 / 98 (0% reporting)
Darrell Fairburn (D)
 
0 (0%)
Beth Mizell (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 13th District

Precincts: 0 / 71 (0% reporting)
Edith Carlin (R)
 
0 (0%)
Deven Cavalier (R)
 
0 (0%)
J. Rogers Pope (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

State Senate - 20th District

Precincts: 0 / 90 (0% reporting)
Brenda Leroux Babin (D)
 
0 (0%)
Damon Baldone (R)
 
0 (0%)
Michael Fesi (R)
 
0 (0%)
Jerry Gisclair (D)
 
0 (0%)
Shane Swan (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

* indicates an incumbent