Tangipahoa Sheriff

Precincts: 0 / 87 (0% reporting)
Cameron Crockett (R)
 
0 (0%)
Daniel Edwards (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Arden Wells (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 1

Precincts: 0 / 11 (0% reporting)
Trenton Forrest (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Sheilah Varnado Stewart (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 2

Precincts: 0 / 10 (0% reporting)
James Bailey (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
John Ingraffia (R)
 
0 (0%)
Don Marshall (R)
 
0 (0%)
Greg Varnado (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 3

Precincts: 0 / 11 (0% reporting)
Louis Joseph (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Eve Wilson (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 4

Precincts: 0 / 9 (0% reporting)
Carlo Bruno (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Phillip Ridder, Jr. (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 8

Precincts: 0 / 9 (0% reporting)
Ben Husser (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
David Vial (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 10

Precincts: 0 / 9 (0% reporting)
Kimberly Landry Coates (R)
 
0 (0%)
Bobby Cortez (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Council District C

Precincts: 0 / 5 (0% reporting)
Jeff Daniels (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Thomas Kuhn (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Council District D

Precincts: 0 / 3 (0% reporting)
Melvin Austin (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
Morris Mashon (R)
 
0 (0%)
Melvin Toomer (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Independence Mayor

Precincts: 0 / 6 (0% reporting)
Angelo Mannino (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Jim Paine (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Independence Aldermen (Elect 5)

Precincts: 0 / 6 (0% reporting)
Calvin Batiste (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Larry Cardaronella (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Ogdon Carter (D)
 
0 (0%)
Eric Costa (R)
 
0 (0%)
Jimmy Gregory II (I) (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
Paul Liuzza, Sr. (R)
 
0 (0%)
Mike Muscarello (D)
 
0 (0%)
Luciano Luke Suarez, IV (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Millage Renewal

Precincts: 0 / 11 (0% reporting)
Yes
 
0 (0%)
No
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Mayor

Precincts: 0 / 11 (0% reporting)
Guy Huffine (R)
 
0 (0%)
Steve Pugh (R)
 
0 (0%)
Bub Tucker, II (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
Bob Zabbia (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Police Chief

Precincts: 0 / 11 (0% reporting)
Bry Layrisson (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Jesse Wilson (IND)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/1/2019 2:51:15 PM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Council District A

Precincts: 0 / 4 (0% reporting)
Melissa Gueldner (R)
 
0 (0%)
Braville LeBlanc (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Ponchatoula Council District B

Precincts: 0 / 5 (0% reporting)
Roslind McKay Batiste (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Veronica Palmer (D)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

Tangipahoa Council District 9

Precincts: 0 / 9 (0% reporting)
Glenn Bridges (R)
 
0 (0%)
Brigette Delatte Hyde (R)
 
0 (0%)
Kyle Mitchell (R)
 
0 (0%)
Joey Richard (R)
 
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 10/10/2019 11:32:29 AM
Vote Total: 0

* indicates an incumbent