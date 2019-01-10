State Representative - 51st District

Precincts: 0 / 42 (0% reporting)
Beryl Amedee (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Clayton Voisin (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 54th District

Precincts: 0 / 32 (0% reporting)
Reggie Bagala (R)
 
0 (0%)
Ernest Boudreaux (R)
 
0 (0%)
Donny Lerille (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 55th District

Precincts: 0 / 38 (0% reporting)
Bryan Fontenot (R)
 
0 (0%)
Donovan Fremin (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 58th District

Precincts: 0 / 47 (0% reporting)
Ken Brass (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Chris Delpit (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 72nd District

Precincts: 0 / 37 (0% reporting)
Marylee Bellau (NOP)
 
0 (0%)
Robby Carter (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 73rd District

Precincts: 0 / 27 (0% reporting)
Michael Chatellier (R)
 
0 (0%)
Bill Wheat, Jr. (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 105th District

Precincts: 0 / 22 (0% reporting)
Mack Cormier (D)
 
0 (0%)
Christopher Leopold (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Christopher Schulz (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 91st District

Precincts: 0 / 53 (0% reporting)
Pepper Bowen Roussel (D)
 
0 (0%)
Carling Dinkler (D)
 
0 (0%)
Mandie Landry (D)
 
0 (0%)
Robert McKnight (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 94th District

Precincts: 0 / 39 (0% reporting)
Saudia Marcha Broyard (IND)
 
0 (0%)
Stephanie Hilferty (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Tammy Savoie (D)
 
0 (0%)
Kirk Williamson (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 97th District

Precincts: 0 / 53 (0% reporting)
Ethan Ashley (D)
 
0 (0%)
Eugene Green (D)
 
0 (0%)
Durrell Laurent (D)
 
0 (0%)
Matthew Willard (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 98th District

Precincts: 0 / 52 (0% reporting)
Aimee Adatto Freeman (D)
 
0 (0%)
Evan Bergeron (D)
 
0 (0%)
Marion Penny Freistadt (D)
 
0 (0%)
Max Hayden Chiz (D)
 
0 (0%)
Ravi Sangisetty (D)
 
0 (0%)
Kea Sherman (D)
 
0 (0%)
Carlos Zervigon (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 99th District

Precincts: 0 / 44 (0% reporting)
Adonis Expose (D)
 
0 (0%)
Candace Newell (D)
 
0 (0%)
Jameel Shaheer (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 100th District

Precincts: 0 / 34 (0% reporting)
Jason Hughes (D)
 
0 (0%)
Anthony Jackson, Jr. (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 82nd District

Precincts: 0 / 43 (0% reporting)
Charles Henry (R)
 
0 (0%)
Trey Mustian (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 83rd District

Precincts: 0 / 24 (0% reporting)
Kyle Green, Jr. (D)
 
0 (0%)
James Simmons, Jr. (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 84th District

Precincts: 0 / 25 (0% reporting)
Rusty Autry (R)
 
0 (0%)
Chris Breaux (R)
 
0 (0%)
Don Carmardelle (R)
 
0 (0%)
Timothy Kerner (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 87th District

Precincts: 0 / 22 (0% reporting)
Rodney Lyons, Sr. (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
John Neal (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 89th District

Precincts: 0 / 30 (0% reporting)
David Ellis (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vince Liuzza (R)
 
0 (0%)
Richard Nelson (R)
 
0 (0%)
Pat Phillips (R)
 
0 (0%)
Erin Feys Powell (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 90th District

Precincts: 0 / 28 (0% reporting)
Heide Alejandro-Smith (LBT)
 
0 (0%)
Mary DuBuisson (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
John Raymond (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 74th District

Precincts: 0 / 30 (0% reporting)
Larry Frieman (R)
 
0 (0%)
Cindy Renee Winch (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 75th District

Precincts: 0 / 38 (0% reporting)
Phillipp Bedwell (R)
 
0 (0%)
Malinda Brumfield White (I) (D)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 76th District

Precincts: 0 / 28 (0% reporting)
Michelle Blanchard (R)
 
0 (0%)
Bob Owen (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 77th District

Precincts: 0 / 37 (0% reporting)
Beverly Johnson (D)
 
0 (0%)
Mark Wright (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 78th District

Precincts: 0 / 31 (0% reporting)
John Illg, Jr. (R)
 
0 (0%)
William Wallis (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

State Representative - 80th District

Precincts: 0 / 31 (0% reporting)
John Mason (R)
 
0 (0%)
Polly Thomas (I) (R)
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

* indicates an incumbent