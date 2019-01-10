State Representative - 51st District
Precincts: 0 / 42 (0% reporting)
Beryl Amedee (I) (R)
0
(0%)
Clayton Voisin (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 54th District
Precincts: 0 / 32 (0% reporting)
Ernest Boudreaux (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 55th District
Precincts: 0 / 38 (0% reporting)
Bryan Fontenot (R)
0
(0%)
Donovan Fremin (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 58th District
Precincts: 0 / 47 (0% reporting)
State Representative - 72nd District
Precincts: 0 / 37 (0% reporting)
Marylee Bellau (NOP)
0
(0%)
Robby Carter (I) (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 73rd District
Precincts: 0 / 27 (0% reporting)
Michael Chatellier (R)
0
(0%)
Bill Wheat, Jr. (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 105th District
Precincts: 0 / 22 (0% reporting)
Christopher Leopold (I) (R)
0
(0%)
Christopher Schulz (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 91st District
Precincts: 0 / 53 (0% reporting)
Pepper Bowen Roussel (D)
0
(0%)
Carling Dinkler (D)
0
(0%)
Robert McKnight (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 94th District
Precincts: 0 / 39 (0% reporting)
Saudia Marcha Broyard (IND)
0
(0%)
Stephanie Hilferty (I) (R)
0
(0%)
Kirk Williamson (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 97th District
Precincts: 0 / 53 (0% reporting)
Durrell Laurent (D)
0
(0%)
Matthew Willard (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 98th District
Precincts: 0 / 52 (0% reporting)
Aimee Adatto Freeman (D)
0
(0%)
Marion Penny Freistadt (D)
0
(0%)
Max Hayden Chiz (D)
0
(0%)
Ravi Sangisetty (D)
0
(0%)
Carlos Zervigon (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 99th District
Precincts: 0 / 44 (0% reporting)
Candace Newell (D)
0
(0%)
Jameel Shaheer (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 100th District
Precincts: 0 / 34 (0% reporting)
Anthony Jackson, Jr. (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 82nd District
Precincts: 0 / 43 (0% reporting)
State Representative - 83rd District
Precincts: 0 / 24 (0% reporting)
Kyle Green, Jr. (D)
0
(0%)
James Simmons, Jr. (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 84th District
Precincts: 0 / 25 (0% reporting)
Don Carmardelle (R)
0
(0%)
Timothy Kerner (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 87th District
Precincts: 0 / 22 (0% reporting)
Rodney Lyons, Sr. (I) (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 89th District
Precincts: 0 / 30 (0% reporting)
Richard Nelson (R)
0
(0%)
Erin Feys Powell (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 90th District
Precincts: 0 / 28 (0% reporting)
Heide Alejandro-Smith (LBT)
0
(0%)
Mary DuBuisson (I) (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 74th District
Precincts: 0 / 30 (0% reporting)
Cindy Renee Winch (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 75th District
Precincts: 0 / 38 (0% reporting)
Phillipp Bedwell (R)
0
(0%)
Malinda Brumfield White (I) (D)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 76th District
Precincts: 0 / 28 (0% reporting)
Michelle Blanchard (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 77th District
Precincts: 0 / 37 (0% reporting)
Beverly Johnson (D)
0
(0%)
Mark Wright (I) (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 78th District
Precincts: 0 / 31 (0% reporting)
John Illg, Jr. (R)
0
(0%)
William Wallis (R)
0
(0%)
State Representative - 80th District
Precincts: 0 / 31 (0% reporting)
Polly Thomas (I) (R)
0
(0%)
* indicates an incumbent