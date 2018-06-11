Location/Group:
* indicates an incumbent
BD. OF COMMISSIONERS CASWELL CO. DIST 5
Precincts: 0 / 0 (100% reporting)
STEVE OESTREICHER (R)
939 (58%)
KEITH SMITH (D)
670 (42%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 10:31:21 PM
Vote Total: 1,609
BD. OF COMMISSIONERS CASWELL CO. DIST. 1
Precincts: 1 / 1 (100% reporting)
* DAVID OWEN (R)
1,038 (100%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 10:31:21 PM
Vote Total: 1,038
BD. OF COMMISSIONERS CASWELL CO. DIST. 2
Precincts: 0 / 0 (100% reporting)
* BILL CARTER (D)
983 (100%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 10:31:21 PM
Vote Total: 983
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT CASWELL CO.
Precincts: 0 / 0 (100% reporting)
* JOHN I. SATTERFIELD
5,908 (100%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 10:31:21 PM
Vote Total: 5,908
DISTRICT ATTORNEY CASWELL/ROCKINGHAM CO.
Precincts: 24 / 24 (100% reporting)
JASON RAMEY (R)
29,474 (100%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 10:31:21 PM
Vote Total: 29,474
LOCAL SALES & USE TAX CASWELL CO.
Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Against
4,653 (73%)
For
1,748 (27%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 9:52:21 PM
Vote Total: 6,401
PUBLIC SCHOOL BONDS CASWELL CO.
Precincts: 0 / 0 (78% reporting)
For
3,993 (61%)
Against
2,501 (39%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 9:46:21 PM
Vote Total: 6,494
SHERIFF CASWELL CO.
Precincts: 9 / 9 (100% reporting)
* TONY DURDEN JR (D)
5,488 (100%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 10:31:21 PM
Vote Total: 5,488
SWC DIST. SUPERVISOR CASWELL CO.
Precincts: 0 / 0 (78% reporting)
* LYNN W. MASSEY
4,648 (53%)
* JOAN C. SLADE
4,196 (47%)
Last Updated: 11/6/2018 9:46:21 PM
Vote Total: 8,844