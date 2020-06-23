Location/Group:
Richland County Council 7 DEM
Precincts: 2 / 13 (15% reporting)
Gretchen Barron
1,050 (70%)
Gwendolyn Kennedy
451 (30%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 8:16:33 PM
Vote Total: 1,501
Richland County Council 8 DEM
Precincts: 1 / 19 (5% reporting)
Overture Walker
892 (59%)
Hamilton Grant
631 (41%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 8:16:33 PM
Vote Total: 1,523
Richland County Council 9 DEM
Precincts: 0 / 16 (0% reporting)
Chip Jackson
709 (56%)
Jonnieka Farr
553 (44%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 8:10:33 PM
Vote Total: 1,262
Richland County Council 10 DEM
Precincts: 2 / 15 (13% reporting)
Cheryl English
640 (61%)
Dalhi Myers
403 (39%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 8:16:33 PM
Vote Total: 1,043
Newberry Council District 2 GOP
Precincts: 0 / 6 (0% reporting)
Mary Arrowood
0 (0%)
Tammy Johns
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 1:30:34 PM
Vote Total: 0
SC House 88 GOP Runoff
Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
RJ May
1,077 (52%)
Mike Sturkie
979 (48%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 8:20:33 PM
Vote Total: 2,056
SC Senate 39 DEM Runoff
Precincts: 33 / 63 (52% reporting)
Vernon Stephens
2,296 (66%)
Cindy Evans
1,199 (34%)
Last Updated: 6/23/2020 8:20:33 PM
Vote Total: 3,495