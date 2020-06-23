Location/Group:
* indicates an incumbent

Richland County Council 7 DEM

Precincts: 2 / 13 (15% reporting)
Gretchen Barron
 
1,050 (70%)
Gwendolyn Kennedy
 
451 (30%)
Vote Total: 1,501

Richland County Council 8 DEM

Precincts: 1 / 19 (5% reporting)
Overture Walker
 
892 (59%)
Hamilton Grant
 
631 (41%)
Vote Total: 1,523

Richland County Council 9 DEM

Precincts: 0 / 16 (0% reporting)
Chip Jackson
 
709 (56%)
Jonnieka Farr
 
553 (44%)
Vote Total: 1,262

Richland County Council 10 DEM

Precincts: 2 / 15 (13% reporting)
Cheryl English
 
640 (61%)
Dalhi Myers
 
403 (39%)
Vote Total: 1,043

Newberry Council District 2 GOP

Precincts: 0 / 6 (0% reporting)
Mary Arrowood
 
0 (0%)
Tammy Johns
 
0 (0%)
Vote Total: 0

SC House 88 GOP Runoff

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
RJ May
 
1,077 (52%)
Mike Sturkie
 
979 (48%)
Vote Total: 2,056

SC Senate 39 DEM Runoff

Precincts: 33 / 63 (52% reporting)
Vernon Stephens
 
2,296 (66%)
Cindy Evans
 
1,199 (34%)
Vote Total: 3,495