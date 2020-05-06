Atlanta/Fulton Co. District Attorney (D)

Location/Group: Hot Races U.S. Congress (R) U.S. Congress (D) Georgia Supreme Court Atlanta races Atlanta Tax Bartow County Cherokee County Clayton County Cobb County DeKalb County Democratic Party Questions Douglas County Fayette County Forsyth County Fulton County Ga. House Ga. Senate Gwinnett County Henry County Paulding County Republican Party Questions Rockdale County Spalding County All races President (statewide and nationwide) U.S. Senate Statewide races