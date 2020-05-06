Location/Group:
* indicates an incumbent
Atlanta/Fulton Co. District Attorney (D)
Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
* Paul Howard (D)
0 (0%)
Christian Wise Smith (D)
0 (0%)
Fani Willis (D)
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 6/5/2020 12:08:00 PM
Vote Total: 0
U.S. Congress 5th District (D)
Precincts: 17 / 257 (7% reporting)
* John Lewis (D)
6,672 (81%)
Barrington Martin II (D)
1,519 (19%)
Last Updated: 6/9/2020 9:46:34 PM
Vote Total: 8,191
U.S. Congress 6th District (R)
Precincts: 0 / 200 (0% reporting)
Mykel Barthelemy (R)
0 (0%)
Karen Handel (R)
0 (0%)
Blake Harbin (R)
0 (0%)
Joe Profit (R)
0 (0%)
Paulette Smith (R)
0 (0%)
Last Updated: 6/8/2020 3:56:00 PM
Vote Total: 0
U.S. Senate (Perdue) Democratic Party
Precincts: 401 / 2633 (15% reporting)
Jon Ossoff (D)
42,203 (42%)
Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
15,129 (15%)
Teresa Tomlinson (D)
13,976 (14%)
Maya Dillard Smith (D)
10,800 (11%)
James Knox (D)
8,335 (8%)
Marckeith DeJesus (D)
4,919 (5%)
Tricia McCracken (D)
4,490 (4%)
Last Updated: 6/9/2020 9:46:34 PM
Vote Total: 99,852